North Carolina Politics

Cooper launches campaign to protect children from gun violence

NC S.A.F.E. is being launched to protect children from rising rates of gun violence in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new campaign to protect children from rising rates of gun violence will launch Monday afternoon.

It comes as new data shows the rate of gun deaths in kids doubled from 2019 to 2021.

NC S.A.F.E. stands for secure all firearms effectively. It’s a new campaign aimed at protecting children from gun violence.

Gov. Roy Cooper hopes this initiative will cut down the number of gun deaths among children.

The campaign will focus on teaching people about gun safety and how to safely store guns.

A couple of things people can do is use gun locks and gun safes. Also, make sure guns are not accessible to children.

