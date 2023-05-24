NC Senate proposes higher tax rate, other big changes to sports wagering bill

The state Senate is proposing significant changes to legislation passed by the House that would allow sports betting in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sports wagering operators would pay an 18% tax rate on gross wagering revenue and bettors could place in-person wagers at sporting venues under a Senate proposal for legalized mobile sports gambling.

The House passed House Bill 347 in late March. The Senate Commerce committee passed the Senate's version Wednesday on a voice vote. Its next stop is the Senate Finance committee.

It contains numerous changes to the House version, according to a copy of the new bill and a summary of the bill obtained by WRAL.

The following changes are included in the new bill:

A tax rate of 18% up from 14% in the House version. The Senate version does not allow operators to deduct promotions or credits, which would increase their tax liability.

Allows in-person sports betting at certain sports facilities with cash. The House version only allowed betting through mobile devices at those same "sports lounges." This could attract casual fans who don't want to download an app to bet on games.

Adds East Carolina and App State to athletic departments that would receive $300,000 annually. Sen. Jim Perry said UNC Charlotte would be included, as well.

