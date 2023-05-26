x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina Politics

NC sports betting bill likely to get full Senate votes next week

Senate leader Phil Berger said a vote on the sports wagering legislation should happen next week. He praised changes to the bill, saying they were improvements.

More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate is planning to vote to legalize mobile sports wagering and, in some select locations, in-person sports betting next week, putting a timeline on legislation that has been discussed for more than two years.

A Senate committee passed its version of House Bill 347 with several significant changes Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The bill is expected to be in two Senate committees, finance and rules, on Tuesday and then hit the floor for votes on May 31 and June 1, Senate leader Phil Berger said. Because the legislation contains a tax, the Senate must hold two roll call votes on different days.

"They're reasonable changes," said Berger, a Rockingham County Republican. "I think they're changes that make the bill better."

Click here to read more from WRAL.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts    

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out