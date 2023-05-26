NC sports betting bill likely to get full Senate votes next week

Senate leader Phil Berger said a vote on the sports wagering legislation should happen next week. He praised changes to the bill, saying they were improvements.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate is planning to vote to legalize mobile sports wagering and, in some select locations, in-person sports betting next week, putting a timeline on legislation that has been discussed for more than two years.

A Senate committee passed its version of House Bill 347 with several significant changes Wednesday.

The bill is expected to be in two Senate committees, finance and rules, on Tuesday and then hit the floor for votes on May 31 and June 1, Senate leader Phil Berger said. Because the legislation contains a tax, the Senate must hold two roll call votes on different days.

"They're reasonable changes," said Berger, a Rockingham County Republican. "I think they're changes that make the bill better."

