New mobile sports gambling legislation expected this week in North Carolina House

Lawmakers are expected to introduce a bill that would legalize online sports gambling in North Carolina. A similar effort failed by a single vote last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state lawmakers are expected to introduce new mobile sports gambling legislation as early as this week with supporters optimistic they can reverse last year's narrow vote against the proposal.

More than 150 bills have been filed in the North Carolina House this session, but bill drafters and lawmakers haven't yet completed work on legislation to legalize sports betting on electronic and mobile devices.

Betting on sports is legal in North Carolina at three tribal casinos. Virginia and Tennessee are among the two dozen states to legalize mobile sports gambling. Lawmakers in Georgia, Texas, Missouri and Vermont, among other states, are currently debating legalization.

Gov. Roy Cooper has consistently backed sports gambling in recent years and told reporters last week he expects the legislation to pass.

