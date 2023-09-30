New NC state budget takes aim at hunger in schools

North Carolina's new budget includes several provisions aimed at making free meals more accessible to students in schools across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s new budget includes several provisions that should give more students access to no-cost meals in schools statewide.

The measure, which is expected to become law Tuesday, includes $6 million dollars this year to cover the cost of meals for students who qualify for reduced-price meals at schools.

Federal guidelines include a sliding income scale for free and reduced-cost school breakfast and lunch.

According to legislative staff, about 25,000 low-income students statewide are currently paying for reduced-cost meals out of pocket. The $6 million appropriation should be enough to cover all of them.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.