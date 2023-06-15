Does North Carolina need a new flag? NC State students propose new designs

Two NC State students say the current flag lacks the symbolism to make people feel proud to be from North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two students from N.C. State are looking to change North Carolina's flag, saying the current design lacks the symbolism necessary to make people proud they're from the state.

Wyat Hamilton and Adam Fleischer, both rising juniors at N.C. State, told the News & Observer in Raleigh that North Carolina's flag doesn't make anyone feel a deep connection to the state.

"We're trying to bring more people to the people of North Carolina, trying to up their excitement about being here and being a part of our state and culture," Fleischer said.

The duo says the text on the current flag makes the design busy and difficult to read. They want to see a new flag that increases stronger feelings among North Carolinians. They told the News & Observer state flags in California, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas take advantage of symbolism to create effective designs.

North Carolina doesn't have a strong tradition with its flag, either. The state didn't have an official flag for 70 years, only adopting one when it joined the Confederacy in the 1800s. Since then, the flag's only been modified twice, with both changes keeping a similar look.

When it comes to actually getting the flag changed, legislation would need to be approved by the General Assembly. Wake Up Charlotte viewers were asked their feelings on North Carolina getting a new flag. The majority of people who responded disagreed with the idea, but some were open to having a vote on the issue.

"No leave the flag as it is," one person said. "It's very clear to read."

"We should always allow young people to express themselves and put it to a vote," Robert Hillman said. "We are meant to evolve. Flags can be kept in museums."

What do you think? Does North Carolina need a new flag? Text WCNC Charlotte at 704-329-3600.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts