Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said.

The firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina’s new 14th District based in western Charlotte.

A Hickory Police Department spokesperson said the department has not made arrests related to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Marla Harrigan, 74, told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and her husband James Harrigan were watching television down the hall when a bullet shattered their laundry room window on the night of Oct. 18. The Hickory Police Department responded to their 911 call and noted in the police report that the incident involved a firearm.

