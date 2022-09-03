Former Charlotte mayor seeks forgiveness in bid for new office

Patrick Cannon, embattled former Charlotte mayor, explains his intent to return to public office after being arrested in 2014.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council candidate and former mayor Patrick Cannon, whose new campaign marks his return to politics after spending nearly two years in federal prison, says she is speaking forgiveness.

"I would hope that people would think that I deserve a second chance," Cannon told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz.

Cannon announced last Friday he would once again seek public office with a campaign seeking an open at-large City Council seat.

Cannon resigned from his position as mayor in 2014 after he was caught on camera admitting to taking around $50,000 in bribes from undercover FBI agents. He was arrested in March of 2014, just 114 days into his term as mayor.

When asked Wednesday how he plans to regain public trust, Cannon said he is "asking for that second chance."

"There's no way that you can ever find your way to trust me if you don't me the opportunity," he told Sáenz.

At the time of his 2014 trial, he accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison. Cannon was initially under investigation for public corruption; however, the sentence was part of a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud, which carried a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

During his 2014 trial, Cannon said he believed the agents were developers wanting his help getting into Charlotte's hot real estate market. He was released from prison in September of 2016 after serving 22 months.

On Friday, Michael Dickerson, the director of elections for Mecklenburg County, confirmed that Cannon is eligible to both vote and seek public office in North Carolina.

"In North Carolina, once your rights as a citizen have been restored, you're allowed to file for office, run for office and vote," Dickerson said.