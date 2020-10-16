Donald Trump to campaign Wednesday in Gastonia

The president will be at the Gastonia Municipal Airport to campaign for his 2020 reelection campaign.

GASTONIA, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be campaigning Wednesday in Gastonia, his campaign confirmed Friday.

Trump will hold a campaign event starting at 7 p.m. at Gastonia Municipal Airport. Doors open to attendants starting at 4 p.m.

There is a limit of two tickets per mobile phone number, and tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis, according to the campaign site. It was not immediately known how many total tickets were being made available to the public.

The president, who along with Vice President Mike Pence, are running for reelection against democratic nominees former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

Trump has made airports a frequent location for campaign stops because of their outdoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump appeared in Greenville, North Carolina Thursday night ahead of a primetime town hall on NBC.

On that same day, Harris was scheduled to hold a campaign event in Charlotte. That event became a virtual event after a campaign staffer tested positive for the coronavirus and Harris suspended her travel.