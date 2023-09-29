New law that would impose stricter bail for violent crimes goes into effect Oct. 1

North Carolina’s “Pretrial Integrity Act” allows judges to determine if alleged criminals can get out of jail before going to trial.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major law that advocates say will help keep violent criminals off the street is set to take effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Local law enforcement and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have supported the Pretrial Integrity Act since it was House Bill 813.

It was signed into law in July 2023.

CMPD's own Chief Johnny Jennings was a public supporter of the it after witnessing firsthand how serious criminals could get out of jail quickly.

"As the Chief of Police, my job is to ensure that there is safety and security for all of our citizens within Mecklenburg County," said Jennings.

Opponents of the law have said that jails don’t have the capacity to hold many more inmates.

In North Carolina, judges have set bonds based on how likely the defendant is to show up in court and whether they’re a danger to society.

Jennings says there needs to be more accountability.

"Imagine that you’re a community member and someone commits a violent crime in your community, only to see that they get out either the same day or the very next day," said Jennings.

Once the Pretrial Integrity Act is in effect, judges can use their own discretion on setting bond when it comes to people charged with crimes like murder, rape and assault.