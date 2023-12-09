Polls now open for Democratic Primary election in Charlotte

Tuesday, September 12 is primary election day in Charlotte. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's primary election day in Charlotte.

The Democratic winners for mayor, city council and city council at-large seats will be on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 7. More than 6,700 people turned in ballots for early voting and even more are expected on Tuesday.

If you’re heading to the polls, you’re asked to bring an acceptable form of ID like a driver’s license, college ID, or veteran ID. This is now a requirement for all elections in North Carolina.

According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, if you don't have one when you show up, you can still vote with a provisional ballot and the board will decide the fate of your ballot.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re not sure where to vote, you can search for your assigned polling place by entering your address on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

The NC State Board of Elections also suggests avoiding long lines by voting at off-peak times. Polls are typically busy early in the morning and just before closing. However, even if you’re in line at 7:30 p.m. at a polling place, you will still be able to vote.

