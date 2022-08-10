Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces fines for failure to submit quarterly campaign finance report

Following a slew of scandals, Cawthorn now faces fines, and possible audits or legal action if he fails to file his quarterly campaign finance report by Sunday

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a letter released on Aug. 1, the Federal Election Commission made it clear Rep. Madison Cawthorn must file his quarterly campaign finance report, or he would face the possibility of an audit or legal action.

Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.

In the letter, FEC director Debbie Chacona notes Cawthorn's delay in filing the complete report means he began incurring fines immediately, stating the "civil money penalty for late reports does not include a great period and begins on the day following the due date", which was on July 15.

According to a recent report from The Charlotte Observer, Cawthorn has until Sunday, Aug. 14 to file his campaign finance report or the FEC will consider it too late to receive the report.

Cawthorn, a one-term congressman, who recently lost his bid for reelection in North Carolina's May primary, gave himself the position of campaign treasurer, which is typically position responsible for handling and filing campaign finance reports.

According to the FEC, campaign finance reports show how a candidate spent their contributors' money, which is integral to ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. Candidates are required to disclose to the public how campaign funds were raised, who contributed to a candidate's campaign and how these funds were spent. This is the purpose of campaign finance laws.

Cawthorn faces various penalties, depending on when and if he files his report, and the FEC clearly outlines what the penalty process is.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts