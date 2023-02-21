Tweet from NC congressman cracks wise about Jimmy Carter, while former president is in hospice care

A now-deleted Presidents' Day post on U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson's Twitter account was criticized as tasteless.

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson's campaign Twitter account took a shot at former President Jimmy Carter Monday, sharing a famous quip about the well known humanitarian less than two days after Carter's family announced that he is dying.

The social media post quoted former President Ronald Reagan from his successful 1980 campaign against Carter: "Recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Jimmy Carter loses his."

A spokesman for Hudson said the post was “a staff-scheduled tweet prior to news of President Carter’s health” and that Hudson had it deleted when it came to his attention. “The campaign regrets the error,” the spokesman said in an email.

