Roy Cooper to endorse Cheri Beasley in race for US Senate

Cheri Beasley was the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he plans to endorse Democrat Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate in the coming days.

Cooper said Monday that he would soon formalize his support for Beasley, who was the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court.

"I will be doing that. Yes," Cooper said.

In an interview with WRAL in Raleigh, Cooper said "the path is clear for her now" and he plans to help her get elected.

Beasley's path to the nomination was cleared last week when Jeff Jackson, a state senator from Mecklenburg County, dropped out of the race. Jackson endorsed Beasley with his announcement, encouraging Democrats to back her candidacy based on early polling data.

"Everyone needs to know when to step aside," Jackson said on Twitter. "To win in November, we need to unite right now."

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker are vying for the nomination.

