Cooper endorses Stein in 2024 governor's race

Gov. Roy Cooper Cooper signaled what political insiders have known: Solidarity between the state's popular Democratic governor and its attorney general.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed Attorney General Josh Stein Wednesday in North Carolina’s 2024 governor’s race, an expected move from a Democratic ally, but one that highlights a looming potential primary challenge.

Stein, a former state senator now in his second term as attorney general, is the only Democrat announced in the governor’s race, but outgoing state Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan may soon enter the race. Morgan, one of two Democrats on the court, has said he’s mulling a run, and last week he announced an early retirement from the bench that could free him up to announce a gubernatorial run soon after.

With Wednesday’s endorsement, Cooper signaled what political insiders have known: Solidarity between the state’s popular Democratic governor and it’s No. 2 Democratic official in Stein.

“With a record of results and a clear-eyed vision for our future, Josh is ready for this job,” said Cooper, who preceded Stein as attorney general and said he hired Stein 22 years ago to head the office’s consumer protection team.

