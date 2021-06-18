NC governor vetoes bill that would allow handguns in churches on private school property

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry weapons in churches that share property with private schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday he has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry weapons in churches that share property with private schools.

Current law doesn't allow the public to carry guns on educational property. But backers said people who attend services at a church that shares property with a school should have the right to defend themselves and their congregations in case of attack.

Cooper included a one-line veto message: "For the safety of students and teachers, North Carolina should keep guns off school grounds."

This is the second time Cooper has vetoed a bill on this topic.

