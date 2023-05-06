NC gerrymandering reversal raises questions about Moore v. Harper from the U.S. Supreme Court

The state court's new GOP majority undid its a previous ruling in a case underlying Moore v. Harper, which is before the U.S. Supreme Court.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Days after the North Carolina Supreme Court made the decision to reverse itself on a high-profile political lawsuit with national implications, the U.S. Supreme Court wants to know what it should do in a related case.

In Moore v. Harper, the state's Republican legislative leaders argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that state courts shouldn’t be allowed to strike down election laws that affect federal elections, not only North Carolina, but anywhere in the country.

Last week, the state court’s new GOP majority undid the ruling that underlies the U.S. Supreme Court case, giving Republicans a win in the state's highest court and throwing the nation's highest court into confusion.

