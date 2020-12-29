N.C. Senator Marc Basnight passes away at age 73

Flags will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday to honor North Carolina's longest-serving member of the legislature.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's longest-serving member of the legislature Senator Marc Basnight passed away, his family announced Monday. He was 73.

Senator Basnight served 18 years and represented the 1st Senate District of North Carolina.

He began his long career in state politics in 1984 and served until he resigned just before his 14th term in 2011. He also served as Senate President Pro Tempe from 1993 through his final term in office.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, January 1, 2021 in Sen. Basnight's honor.

Gov. Cooper also issued the following statement after learning of Sen. Basnight's passing:

"North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family."

Basnight was known for his passionate leadership, advocating for small towns and small businesses and his ability to unite his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. Marc Basnight was a leader who cared deeply about serving his constituents to make a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians. Our thoughts are with his family as they honor his memory and we remember his lasting impact on this state. https://t.co/2RXzKv6BuC #ncpol — Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) December 29, 2020

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin spoke highly of Sen. Basnight. He released the following statement:

“The NCDP and I are deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Marc Basnight who faithfully served North Carolina in the State Senate for more than a quarter century. He was an incredible fighter for everyday North Carolinians and was known far and wide as a reliable problem solver. As someone who served with him in the legislature I witnessed firsthand not only Senator Basnight's advocacy for eastern and coastal North Carolina, but also how he helped every region of the State with his masterful, tireless, passionate leadership for investments in public schools, North Carolina's public universities, conservation of our natural resources, and transportation infrastructure. His strong voice, insatiable curiosity, and his continued leadership will be greatly missed. We have lost a great friend of North Carolina, a friend whose legacy we must carry on for generations to come.”

Basnight was a native of Manteo, NC and served the Outerbanks' 1st District which includes Beaufort, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Pasquotank, Tyrrell and Washington counties.