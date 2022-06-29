Raises for state employees, preparations for recession in proposed state budget

They also plan to dip into normal sales tax revenues to bolster transportation spending by hundreds of millions of dollars.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislative Republicans rolled out a restrained new state budget proposal Tuesday, pairing small new raises for teachers and state employees with preparations for an economic recession.

Much of the state’s recent surplus tax collections, due in part to an economy that has outperformed predictions throughout the pandemic, will go to the bottom line, including $1 billion lawmakers want to set aside for an “inflationary reserve.”

They also plan to dip into normal sales tax revenues to bolster transportation spending by hundreds of millions of dollars, an acknowledgment that falling gasoline tax revenues can't cover road construction costs.

