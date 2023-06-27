Big raises for woman who was dating NC House speaker

A lawsuit revealed an affair with one of the most powerful people in state government. Her boss says large pay increases were based on merit, not the relationship.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state employee who was involved in a romantic relationship with Speaker of the House Tim Moore over three years saw her salary increase 50% over the life of the affair.

The raises have garnered attention from political observers who have speculated on whether the increases were related to the relationship.

Those salaries were decided by a committee of Superior Court clerks around the state, not by the legislature, and conference president J. Yancey Washington, who has been on that committee since 2016 and an officer since 2018, said Moore had nothing to do with the raises.

On average, state employees saw their pay increase by less than 15% from 2018 to 2022, according to the Office of State Human Resources.

In 2016, Jamie Lassiter's job paid less than $64,000 a year. By 2018 she was making nearly $79,000 — almost a 25% increase over two years.

