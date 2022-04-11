Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley race for US Senate could determine who controls Congress

Ted Budd, a Republican who has support from former President Donald Trump, is challenged by Democrat Cheri Beasley in one of the nation's most contentious races.

Example video title will go here for this video

The race is to fill the seat that will be vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr, who has held the seat since 2005. Burr ruffled feathers in the Republican Party when he voted to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was censured by the party when he was revealed he was one of seven Republicans who voted in favor of Trump in his second impeachment trial. Thom Tillis, North Carolina's other senator, who is also a Republican, voted against convicting Trump.

Burr is among six Republican senators who are retiring. There are 35 Senate seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. Of those, 14 are controlled by Democrats, while Republicans hold 21. There is currently a split Senate, with two independent seats siding with Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tiebreaker on split votes in the Senate.

With Republicans expected to make gains in the U.S. House, the North Carolina Senate race is viewed as pivotal for Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

Budd is holding a slim lead over Beasley, according to a recent poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll found that half of voters support Budd, while 45% back Beasley for the Senate, giving Budd a 5% edge. The poll found that North Carolina voters viewed the top issues as the economy and abortion access, in that order.

Who is Ted Budd?

Ted Budd has served North Carolina's 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017. He was born in Winston-Salem but grew up on a large farm on the Yadkin River in Davie County. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University and earned an MBA from the Wake Forest University School of Business.

Budd is a conservative who has earned endorsements from several major Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

He has spent much of his campaign criticizing President Joe Biden's administration for not doing enough to curb inflation. On a recent episode of WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint, Budd attacked Biden's energy policies.

"A lot of that is the hostile environment Joe Biden has created toward American energy production," Budd said. "Including on day one killing the Keystone Pipeline."

Budd co-sponsored a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. He also hinted that he does not support abortion in cases of rape or incest. Budd called Democrats' proposed Women's Health Protection Act "the most radical abortion bill in history" before saying he felt abortion should be legislated at the state level.

"I'm pro-life and I have been long before politics," Budd told WCNC Charlotte. "I've always been about supporting life, including the life of the mother."

Who is Cheri Beasley?

Cheri Beasley served as an associate justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court from 2012 through 2019. She was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Bev Perdue. In March 2019, Beasley became the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the court, holding that position through the end of 2020. She is a graduate of Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Beasley also has a law degree from the University of Tennessee and a master's of law from Duke University.

Beasley has received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper.

When it comes to the economy, Beasley says Congress can do more to reign in bigger corporations. In an interview with WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint, she decried prescription costs and record profits amid inflation.

"We also know that corporations are making 70-year record profits under the covering of inflation," Beasley said. "They're jacking up prices on the things that we need."

Beasley said codifying Roe v. Wade is "reasonable." Beasley's campaign has hit Budd hard on abortion following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which previously protected a woman's right to have an abortion.

"The question is: Who makes the decision? Is it a woman and her physician or is it politicians up in Washington?" Beasley asked rhetorically. "Congressman Budd has to understand that, in an exam room with a woman and her doctor, there is no place for him for that decision to be made."

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts