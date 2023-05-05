Teen driver law changes take effect Monday

The law permanently shortens the waiting period that a teen is required to have their learner's permit before being about to get their limited provisional license.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The time period for young people to move from a having learner's permit to obtaining a limited provisional license has become permanently shortened after a bill passed by the NC General Assembly became law on Sunday.

The Limited Provisional License Modification bill became law on Saturday, May 6. It was sent to the Governor on April 25, but Gov. Cooper declined to sign the bill, which allowed the bill to automatically become law after 10 days.

The bill passed by a large margin in both the state House and state Senate.

The law reinstates the 6-month supervised learner's permit for teens until the end of 2023. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, this provision will extend to 9 months.

“Now that this requirement has been changed back to six months, we look forward to helping these teen drivers through this process," Wayne Goodman, DMV Commissioner, said in a release from NCDOT. “We ask for your patience as we work to accommodate the thousands of teen drivers that are suddenly eligible to take a road test and receive their Level 2 provisional license."

Teen drivers will be able to get their limited provisional license after 6 months, and after 9 months in 2024, as long as they are at least 16 years old, have logged 60 hours of driving, are insured and pass a road test.

The 12-month limited learner permit requirement was in effect for the last 25 years, but the state legislature shortened this to 6 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reverted it back 12 months in 2022.

Legislators are hoping that this law will help reduce waiting times for teens seeking to move to the next level of driving.



On Friday, Gov. Cooper released the following statement about his decision not to sign the bill:

"For years, NC’s graduated drivers license process has significantly improved safety for all motorists, however, this legislation passed by a large margin because it should help reduce the waiting time for young people wanting their license. I have concerns that this law could make our roads less safe and I encourage the Division of Motor Vehicles and the legislature to monitor its effects closely."

The law goes into effect on Monday, May 8.

