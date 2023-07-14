Moore won't seek sixth term as NC House speaker

Moore, long a rumored congressional candidate, said any other plans are "yet to be determined."

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Speaker of the House Tim Moore, North Carolina's longest-serving speaker of the house, won't seek another term as the House's top leader, he confirmed Friday.

"This is nothing new," Moore told WRAL News when asked about his plans. "I publicly stated last year before the 2022 general election that this would be my last term as speaker. All of my caucus members were aware when I ran last year this would be my last term."

Moore, long a rumored congressional candidate, said any other plans are "yet to be determined."

"Weighing options for the future," he said in a text message. "At the moment I really want to focus on getting a budget done that builds on our legislative successes."

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts