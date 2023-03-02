Top NC lawmakers agree on Medicaid expansion

The announcement is the latest step toward expanding health care to the state's working poor.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Top Republican lawmakers held a press conference on Medicaid expansion Thursday, according to a report from WRAL. They finally have a deal, they said, after months of negotiating.

The legislature’s two chambers have previously agreed on the need to expand Medicaid, which would give health insurance to around half a million North Carolinians.

But they’ve disagreed on the 'how' exactly to do so — until now.

The announcement is the latest step toward expanding health care to the state’s working poor. Democrats have called for expansion for years, but Republicans fought against it until last year when Senate leader Phil Berger announced he had changed his stance.

