Checking 5 of NC Rep. Tricia Cotham's claims about NC Dems and why she switched parties

State Rep. Tricia Cotham cited mistreatment from Democrats as a reason she switched parties. Gov. Roy Cooper and other party leaders respond to some of her claims.

RALEIGH, N.C. — To hear state Rep. Tricia Cotham tell it, the former Democrat joined the GOP this month because Democrats pushed her out.

Cotham’s decision wasn’t just an intriguing personal story: her family has been involved in the Democratic Party for decades. It was a tectonic shift in North Carolina politics, giving the GOP the seat it needed to gain a legislative supermajority. If Republicans vote as a bloc, they’ll be able to override the vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Explaining her decision to switch parties during an April 5 press conference, Cotham described Cooper as controlling. But Democrats are now refuting her other comments.

