Party-switching NC lawmaker claims 'political road rage' targeted her family

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte-area state lawmaker Rep. Tricia Cotham claims her mom and son were targeted by “political road rage” seemingly aimed at her.
Cotham said in a Facebook post that another woman honked repeatedly and swerved her car at them, possibly trying to force her mother off the road.
Cotham didn’t write why she believed the alleged road rage incident was political in nature — or why she believes it was targeted at her even though, based on the wording of her post, she wasn’t in the car when it happened. It’s possible the other driver recognized her mother, Pat Cotham, a longtime county commissioner in Mecklenburg County.
"It was terrifying and not the first time," Pat Cotham wrote in her own social media post. "I was scared for my grandson.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app for live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.