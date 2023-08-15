Party-switching NC lawmaker claims 'political road rage' targeted her family

Cotham said another woman honked repeatedly at her mother and son before swerving at them, possibly trying to force her mother off the road.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte-area state lawmaker Rep. Tricia Cotham claims her mom and son were targeted by “political road rage” seemingly aimed at her.

Cotham said in a Facebook post that another woman honked repeatedly and swerved her car at them, possibly trying to force her mother off the road.

Cotham didn’t write why she believed the alleged road rage incident was political in nature — or why she believes it was targeted at her even though, based on the wording of her post, she wasn’t in the car when it happened. It’s possible the other driver recognized her mother, Pat Cotham, a longtime county commissioner in Mecklenburg County.

"It was terrifying and not the first time," Pat Cotham wrote in her own social media post. "I was scared for my grandson.

