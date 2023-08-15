x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina Politics

Party-switching NC lawmaker claims 'political road rage' targeted her family

Cotham said another woman honked repeatedly at her mother and son before swerving at them, possibly trying to force her mother off the road.

More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte-area state lawmaker Rep. Tricia Cotham claims her mom and son were targeted by “political road rage” seemingly aimed at her.

Cotham said in a Facebook post that another woman honked repeatedly and swerved her car at them, possibly trying to force her mother off the road.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Cotham didn’t write why she believed the alleged road rage incident was political in nature — or why she believes it was targeted at her even though, based on the wording of her post, she wasn’t in the car when it happened. It’s possible the other driver recognized her mother, Pat Cotham, a longtime county commissioner in Mecklenburg County.

"It was terrifying and not the first time," Pat Cotham wrote in her own social media post. "I was scared for my grandson.

Click here to read more from WRAL.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app for live newscasts and on-demand videos.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out