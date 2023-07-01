Trump, Pence, DeSantis to speak at NC GOP state convention in June

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, will speak at the NC GOP convention in Greensboro on June 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The top contenders for the 2024 Republican nomination will appear at the NC GOP state convention next month in Greensboro.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will deliver dinner speeches on back-to-back nights at the event. Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a luncheon on Saturday, June 10. Trump will speak later that night.

Trump endorsed now-Sen. Ted Budd at the 2021 state convention, helping Budd secure the GOP nomination and the general election.

Trump and Pence carried North Carolina in their successful 2016 campaign for the White House and again in an unsuccessful 2020 bid.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts