x
North Carolina Politics

After controversial comments, two GOP lawmakers no longer have leadership roles

Republican Reps. Keith Kidwell and Jeffrey McNeely resigned their leadership roles following controversial comments on race, abortion that targeted Democrats.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republican lawmakers have resigned from leadership positions in the state House of Representatives — moves that come days after making controversial statements targeting Democratic lawmakers during floor debates.

On Thursday, Rep. John Bell, House GOP majority leader, said Keith Kidwell and Jeffrey McNeely resigned from their leadership positions. Neither has resigned from the legislature.

During debate over new abortion restrictions last week, Kidwell remarked that a lawmaker who spoke about getting an abortion had perhaps been raised in the Church of Satan.

In a debate over school vouchers, McNeely questioned whether a Black lawmaker would have gotten in to Harvard if he wasn't a minority and athlete.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
