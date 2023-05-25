After controversial comments, two GOP lawmakers no longer have leadership roles

Republican Reps. Keith Kidwell and Jeffrey McNeely resigned their leadership roles following controversial comments on race, abortion that targeted Democrats.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republican lawmakers have resigned from leadership positions in the state House of Representatives — moves that come days after making controversial statements targeting Democratic lawmakers during floor debates.

On Thursday, Rep. John Bell, House GOP majority leader, said Keith Kidwell and Jeffrey McNeely resigned from their leadership positions. Neither has resigned from the legislature.

During debate over new abortion restrictions last week, Kidwell remarked that a lawmaker who spoke about getting an abortion had perhaps been raised in the Church of Satan.

In a debate over school vouchers, McNeely questioned whether a Black lawmaker would have gotten in to Harvard if he wasn't a minority and athlete.

