Union County voters approve $134M in school bonds

UCPS said East Elementary School's original building is 70 years old, while Forest Hills High School's current building is 60 years old.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — With all 52 precincts reporting, Union County voters have approved $134,405,000 in school bonds.

"We need this bond because we have aging facilities," Tahira Stalberte, Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Community Relations for Union County Public Schools, previously told WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker. "That will be for two replacement schools, East Elementary and Forest Hills High School.”

The bonds are intended to build on prior investments so the district can improve facilities for students.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



The East Elementary School building will be demolished, and the new two-story facility will be built on the same property. The new Forest Hills High School building will be a two-story facility as well.

