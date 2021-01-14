Your guide to Union County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to the board of education.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Union County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Union County Board of County Commissioners is a five person board elected at large to four-year staggered terms. They are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

David Williams

New electee

Republican

Attorney and Businessman

Email: david.williams@unioncountync.gov

Richard B. Helms, Sr.

Incumbent and Chairman, first elected in 2012

Republican

Founder of Consulting IT Professionals

Email: richard.helms@unioncountync.gov

Board of Education

The Union County Board of Education is a nine-member body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. Six representatives are chosen from six townships and three members are elected at-large.

Sarah May - At-Large

New electee

Republican

Goals include providing equitable education and career readiness

Email: sarah.may@ucps.k12.nc.us

Todd F. Price - At-Large

Incumbent, previously appointed in 2019

Republican

Wants to “protect the identity of the public education system amidst various external pressures”

Email: todd.price@ucps.k12.nc.us

Candice Sturdivant - District 1

Incumbent, first elected in 2016

Democrat

Goal is to “serve as an advocate for our students and educators”

Email: candice.sturdivant@ucps.k12.nc.us

Matt Helms - District 2

Incumbent, first elected in 2016

Republican

Goals include to create an environment that fosters workforce and university readiness

Email: matt.helms@ucps.k12.nc.us

Joseph Morreale - District 5

Incumbent, first elected in 2016

Republican

Goals include increasing school quality while lowering tax rate

Email: joseph.morreale@ucps.k12.nc.us

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Union County’s Soil and Water Conservation board meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month to establish local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district.

Evan Haigler

New electee

General office phone: 704-324-9228

Referendums