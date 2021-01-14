Your guide to Union County's newly elected officials

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.
Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Union County, and what they will be responsible for.
County Commissioners
The Union County Board of County Commissioners is a five person board elected at large to four-year staggered terms. They are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.
David Williams
- New electee
- Republican
- Attorney and Businessman
- Email: david.williams@unioncountync.gov
Richard B. Helms, Sr.
- Incumbent and Chairman, first elected in 2012
- Republican
- Founder of Consulting IT Professionals
- Email: richard.helms@unioncountync.gov
Board of Education
The Union County Board of Education is a nine-member body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. Six representatives are chosen from six townships and three members are elected at-large.
Sarah May - At-Large
- New electee
- Republican
- Goals include providing equitable education and career readiness
- Email: sarah.may@ucps.k12.nc.us
Todd F. Price - At-Large
- Incumbent, previously appointed in 2019
- Republican
- Wants to “protect the identity of the public education system amidst various external pressures”
- Email: todd.price@ucps.k12.nc.us
Candice Sturdivant - District 1
- Incumbent, first elected in 2016
- Democrat
- Goal is to “serve as an advocate for our students and educators”
- Email: candice.sturdivant@ucps.k12.nc.us
Matt Helms - District 2
- Incumbent, first elected in 2016
- Republican
- Goals include to create an environment that fosters workforce and university readiness
- Email: matt.helms@ucps.k12.nc.us
Joseph Morreale - District 5
- Incumbent, first elected in 2016
- Republican
- Goals include increasing school quality while lowering tax rate
- Email: joseph.morreale@ucps.k12.nc.us
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Union County’s Soil and Water Conservation board meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month to establish local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district.
Evan Haigler
- New electee
- General office phone: 704-324-9228
Referendums
Both proposed Village of Martin Charter Amendment Referendums were passed. Amendment 1 approved the Village of Marvin's form of government changing from a Mayor-Council to a Council-Manager. Referendum 2 approved the Mayor of the Village of Marvin being allowed to vote on all matters.