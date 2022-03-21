US Supreme Court hears arguments in NC voter ID case

Republican lawmakers passed the law, which would generally require voters to show photo ID at the polls. It's faced multiple lawsuits at the state level.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a side issue in one of North Carolina’s long-lingering voter ID lawsuits: Exactly who should get to defend the case.

For several years Attorney General Josh Stein’s office has represented the North Carolina State Board of Elections in the lawsuit, and they’ve had some success defending the constitutionality of North Carolina’s photo ID law, though the case is far from over.

Republican lawmakers who passed that law say it makes more sense for them to handle the defense, and they question whether Democrats who disagree with them on a wide range of issues—including at times voter ID—will ultimately put up as vigorous an effort.

It's one more separation-of-powers question bedeviling North Carolina politics, and it has now traveled to the nation’s highest court.

