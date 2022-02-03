Vice President Kamala Harris visits Durham to talk job investments

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Durham, North Carolina on Wednesday.

DURHAM, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Durham on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the White House. Harris will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to discuss the Biden Administration's investments in union jobs.

Harris will receive a tour of the IBEW local 553 apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College on Wednesday morning. Following the tour, Harris will deliver remarks about the Biden administration's "historic investment" into American workers. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will also be present.

Harris is expected to speak around 11 a.m.

