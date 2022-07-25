Voters to elect Charlotte mayor, city council, and these other races

This July election will decide political offices including the mayor for Charlotte, Hickory and Statesville.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is an election Tuesday in places including the cities of Charlotte, Hickory, Statesville and Mooresville. Voters will decide who holds political offices including the mayor and other city officials.

The election races

City of Charlotte

Charlotte voters will decide whether to reelect Democrat Vi Lyles as mayor or vote into office Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao.

Eight people are running for four at-large city council seats: Democrats Dimple Ajmera, James (Smuggie) Mitchell, LaWana Slack-Mayfield, and Braxton David Winston II; and Republicans Kyle J. Luebke, David Merrill, Charlie Mulligan, and Carrie Olinski.

Republican Mary Lineberger Barnett is contending against Democratic Malcolm Graham for Charlotte City Council District 2. While Republican James H. Bowers is running against Democrat Victori Watlington for District 3. In District 6, Republican Tariq Scott Bokhari is seeking re-election against Democratic Stephanie Hand.

Running unopposed are: Dante Anderson in District 1, Renee Perkins Johnson in District 4, Marjorie Molina in District 5, and Ed Driggs in District 7.

All races have the possibility for a voter to write-in another candidate.

City of Hickory

In Hickory, voters will also decide on a mayor: Hank Guess or Al Hoover. There is also a race between Chris Simmons and David P. Zagaroli for alderman in Ward 5.

Running unopposed are David L. Williams for Ward 4 and Jill Patton for Ward 6.

These elections are open to eligible voters in portions of either Burke or Catawba counties. These races all allow write-in candidates.

Iredell County

Voters within the City of Statesville will also decide on a mayor in a runoff race between Constantine H. (Costi) Kutteh and Brian Summers .

Steve Johnson, James H. Pressly, and Kimberly Wasson are in a runoff for the two City of Statesville Councilman At-Large seats.

The City of Statesville elections do not allow write-in candidates.

There are also two general elections in Mooresville. Tommy DeWeese and Kevin Kasel are running for Town of Mooresville Commissioner Ward 3. Lisa M. Qualls is running unopposed for Ward 4. These races do allow write-in candidates.

Election FAQ

Where to vote

Unlike early voting, where voters can use any voting location, on election day, voters must use their registered polling place.

Who can vote

To vote on election day, voters must be actively registered at least 30 days prior. While early voting allowed same-day registration, this is not an option on election day.

When is voting

Election day is Tuesday, July 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters can view a sample of their ballot before heading to their polling places.

What if your name isn't on the list

If you show up to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you can still vote. You can request a provisional ballot on Election Day. You can check the status of your provisional vote ten days after Election Day to see if your vote was counted.

No ID required

Personal identification is not required when voting in North Carolina.

Absentee voting by mail

A registered voter looking to vote by mail must submit a request for an absentee ballot at least one week before the election.

Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.

You can track the status of your ballot online.

Accessibility, assistance, and curbside voting

Federal and state laws require polling sites to be accessible. Find details about accessible voting equipment and receiving voting assistance at Accessible Voting Sites. Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals. For more information, visit Curbside Voting Sites.

If you are a blind or visually impaired voter, you may request, mark, and return an accessible absentee ballot online through the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal. It is compatible with screen readers and allows for a digital or typed signature. Learn how it works at Accessible Absentee Voting.