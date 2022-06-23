Lisa Price, wife of U.S. Rep. David Price, dies after illness

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lisa Price, the wife of U.S. Rep. David Price, has died following an illness, the congressman said Thursday.
“Lisa was my life partner, supporter of everything I undertook, political and otherwise,” Price said in a statement. “I was immensely proud of her leadership roles, from Alderman in New Haven to being at the right hand of two Chapel Hill mayors, co-founding and leading North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, and campaigning energetically for civil rights, environmental protections, animal welfare, and the Kidzu Children's Museum.
