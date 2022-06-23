Lisa Price, wife of U.S. Rep. David Price, dies after illness

Price, a Chapel Hill resident, represents North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lisa Price, the wife of U.S. Rep. David Price, has died following an illness, the congressman said Thursday.

“Lisa was my life partner, supporter of everything I undertook, political and otherwise,” Price said in a statement. “I was immensely proud of her leadership roles, from Alderman in New Haven to being at the right hand of two Chapel Hill mayors, co-founding and leading North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, and campaigning energetically for civil rights, environmental protections, animal welfare, and the Kidzu Children's Museum.

Congressman Price's Statement on the Death of Lisa Price. pic.twitter.com/2BN5jPyIjA — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) June 23, 2022

