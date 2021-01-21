Your guide to Cabarrus County's newly elected officials

While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.
Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Cabarrus County, and what they will be responsible for.
County Commissioners
The Cabarrus Board of County Commissioners is a five-person board elected to four-year staggered terms. They are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.
Barbara C. Strang - At-large
- New electee
- Republican
- President of Cabarrus Republican Women
Steve Morris - At-large
- Incumbent, elected to his fifth term
- Republican
- Operates The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis
- Email: smmorris@cabarruscounty.us
The Board of Education
The Cabarrus Board of Education is a seven-member, non-partisan body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. This year, two brand new members, one former board member and one incumbent were elected.
Tim Furr
- New electee, has served on board in previous years
- Cabarrus Apple Cart endorsed candidate
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimFurrforSchoolBoard
Keshia Sandidge
- New electee
- Licensed clinical social worker and licensed substance abuse counselor
- Cabarrus Apple Cart endorsed candidate
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KSandidge4CCSNC/
Denise D. Adcock
- New electee
- CEO of Healthy Business
- Cabarrus Apple Cart endorsed candidate
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeniseadcockBOE/?ref=py_c
Robert (Rob) Walter
- Two-term incumbent
- Works for City of Concord Aviation Department
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectRobWalterCampaign/
Soil and Water Supervisor
Cabarrus County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five-person board that establishes local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district. Three of the board's members are elected in the general election and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
Thomas E. Porter, Jr.
- Incumbent going into his fifth term
- Email: teporter02@aol.com