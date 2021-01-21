x
North Carolina Politics

Your guide to Cabarrus County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to soil and water supervisor.

While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Cabarrus County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Cabarrus Board of County Commissioners is a five-person board elected to four-year staggered terms. They are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Barbara C. Strang - At-large

  • New electee
  • Republican
  • President of Cabarrus Republican Women

Steve Morris - At-large

  • Incumbent, elected to his fifth term
  • Republican
  • Operates The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis
  • Email: smmorris@cabarruscounty.us

The Board of Education

The Cabarrus Board of Education is a seven-member, non-partisan body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. This year, two brand new members, one former board member and one incumbent were elected.

Tim Furr

Keshia Sandidge

Denise D. Adcock

Robert (Rob) Walter

Soil and Water Supervisor

Cabarrus County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five-person board that establishes local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district. Three of the board's members are elected in the general election and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

Thomas E. Porter, Jr.

  • Incumbent going into his fifth term
  • Email: teporter02@aol.com

   

