Your guide to Cabarrus County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to soil and water supervisor.

While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Cabarrus County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Cabarrus Board of County Commissioners is a five-person board elected to four-year staggered terms. They are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Barbara C. Strang - At-large

New electee

Republican

President of Cabarrus Republican Women

Steve Morris - At-large

Incumbent, elected to his fifth term

Republican

Operates The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis

Email: smmorris@cabarruscounty.us

The Board of Education

The Cabarrus Board of Education is a seven-member, non-partisan body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. This year, two brand new members, one former board member and one incumbent were elected.

Tim Furr

New electee, has served on board in previous years

Cabarrus Apple Cart endorsed candidate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimFurrforSchoolBoard

Keshia Sandidge

New electee

Licensed clinical social worker and licensed substance abuse counselor

Cabarrus Apple Cart endorsed candidate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KSandidge4CCSNC/

Denise D. Adcock

New electee

CEO of Healthy Business

Cabarrus Apple Cart endorsed candidate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeniseadcockBOE/?ref=py_c

Robert (Rob) Walter

Two-term incumbent

Works for City of Concord Aviation Department

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectRobWalterCampaign/

Soil and Water Supervisor

Cabarrus County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five-person board that establishes local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district. Three of the board's members are elected in the general election and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

Thomas E. Porter, Jr.