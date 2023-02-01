Bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in schools filed in North Carolina

The proposed “Parents’ Bill of Rights” would require schools to alert parents, in most circumstances, prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Senate Republicans in North Carolina have introduced sweeping legislation that would bar instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes and give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care.

The proposed “Parents’ Bill of Rights" would also require schools to alert parents, in most circumstances, prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child. A Senate committee is expected to meet Wednesday to debate the bill.

Among other provisions, the proposal requires schools to make certain classroom reading materials available for parental review and instructs schools to alert parents of any changes to a child's mental well-being.

"Erasure from school curriculum and forced outing negatively impacts the health and mental well-being of queer and trans students and results in life-threatening consequences," Kendra R. Johnson, executive director of Equality North Carolina, said in a statement to WRAL-TV. "All students deserve to feel safe in the classroom and to have their identities celebrated, not erased."

A version of the bill passed the state Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House. House Speaker Tim Moore said he decided not to bring the bill up for a vote last year because Gov. Roy Cooper could veto the bill and Republicans didn't have enough votes to override it. Prospects for passage this year have improved as Republican lawmakers increased their margins in the November elections.

