CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The Administration of Governor Roy Cooper will announce recommendations for changes to the I-77 toll lane project on Wednesday.

The decision comes more than two years after Cooper ran for Governor promising to take another look at the controversial project.

Whatever the state recommends as far as changes, will likely result in fines perhaps in the millions of dollars.

As the contract stands now, a Spanish company, Cintra, will manage the two new toll lanes in each direction and pocket the proceeds from the tolls.

The company will be able to set the amount of the toll at any given time of the day.

Residents around Lake Norman, who would use the new lanes the most, objected. They say the tolls would hurt business and unfairly penalize local people.

In March of 2016, then-candidate Roy Cooper tweeted, “…Governor McCrory has to admit now that he cut a bad deal for North Carolina. He should stop stalling and cancel this contract…”

There are those who believe that tweet and Cooper’s position on I-77 resulted in his victory over Pat McCrory.

Cooper though has not canceled the contract in the two-plus years he has been in office. As Attorney General before becoming the North Carolina governor, Cooper signed off on the contract.

Last week he said he is “trying to get alternatives to a contract that has already been signed has been a difficult road.”

Secretary of Transportation James Trogdon will make his recommendations for changes Wednesday at a meeting of the Toll Advisory Panel, which involves a group of citizens, politicians and business leaders who have spent months deciding on a new course for I-77.

The group recently voted in favor of altering the contract so instead of two new toll lanes in each direction, there be one toll lane and one free, general purpose lane.

Advisory panel member, County Commissioner Pat Cotham said any change would be a help.

“It won’t make everybody happy but it’s a lot better than what the plan was,” Cotham said.

© 2018 WCNC