CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several candidates were in the running for the North Carolina U.S. Senate election on Super Tuesday 2020 -- five democratic candidates and four republican candidates.

Running in the Democratic primary this year: Trevor Fuller, Steve Swenson, Atul Goel, Cal Cunningham and Erica Smith.

RELATED: 1-on-1 with Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham

Running in the Republican primary: Thom Tillis (incumbent), Larry Holmquist, Paul Wright and Sharon Hudson.

RELATED: Tillis opens Charlotte campaign office, supports Trump, opposes impeachment

Polls in North Carolina closed at 7:30 p.m. and results are starting to come in.

Stay tuned to WCNC Charlotte for the latest information.

RELATED: Super Tuesday 2020 live updates: Results stream in as polls close

RELATED: Joe Biden wins North Carolina Democratic primary election, NBC projects

RELATED: Key local races on the North Carolina primary ballot