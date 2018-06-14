CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In an overwhelming victory Tuesday, South Carolina Democrats voted yes when asked if doctors should be allowed to prescribe medical marijuana for patients.

In total, 82 percent of Democrats voted yes when asked “Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?” Furthermore, the question was approved in all 46 counties during Tuesday’s primary election.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean medical marijuana is now going to be legal in the Palmetto State. It just means that elected officials can take these results and use them to guide their decision-making in the future and gives them a real, tangible idea of how voters in the state feel about the idea.

Medical marijuana approval by county

Chester: 76 percent

Chesterfield: 72 percent

Lancaster: 83 percent

York County: 88 percent

Source: South Carolina Election Commission

