Stallings town leaders to consider pay incentives for police officers

STALLINGS, N.C. — Stallings town leaders will meet Monday, Jan. 10 to discuss pay incentives for police officers.

Police Chief Dennis Franks presented the incentive plan to the Town Council, which is scheduled to vote on the measure Monday. Franks said the incentive plan is necessary, based on training, certification and education of officers.

The incentive plan was created after a 2019 Matthews Police Department study on surrounding agencies for pay incentives. Stallings Police Department was ranked sixth for starting pay but trailed several others in key categories.

Stallings police created a group of officers last September to examine what could be done to help recruit and retain top officers. The group obtained information from exit interviews of leaving officers and found the biggest reason officers left the force was pay.

Franks is now proposing giving officers pay raises based on certain qualifications. Some of those incentives include $1,200 for an Associate's Degree, with an escalating $800 or $1,300 for Bachelor's or Master's degrees, respectively. Officers who are certified bilingual will be offered a $1,500 incentive, and officers who live in Stallings are eligible for a $2,000 bonus.

"This incentive program would impact all sworn members from the rank of lieutenant and below," the proposal reads. "Based on current staffing the incentive program would cost approximately $45,300, plus an additional $11,200 for the cost of insurance and retirement."

