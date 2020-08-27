x
Plea agreement of ex-NC state Rep. David Lewis accepted

David Lewis was a chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee until he resigned last week.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, state Rep. David Lewis huddles with fellow House members prior to an afternoon session of the House in Raleigh, N.C. Lewis has been accused of federal tax and bank fraud charges. Federal prosecutors on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, accused the Harnett County Republican of a scheme to transfer money from his campaign committee to help his farm. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —  A federal judge has accepted the guilty plea of a longtime North Carolina state lawmaker who acknowledged conducting a scheme to funnel campaign dollars to his ailing farm.

The Harnett County Republican appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer on Wednesday to carry out the plea he reached with federal prosecutors. Lewis pleaded guilty to making false statements to a bank and for failing to file a 2018 federal tax return. 

He’ll be sentenced later, but prosecutors have said they won't seek active prison time.

