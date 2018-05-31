CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The wives of local police officers spoke out against a Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield Wednesday night.

The group, wearing shirts saying "My Husband is Not a Terrorist," was with their children who held up signs saying "My Dad is a Hero."

Wednesday night's demonstration stems from Mayfield's tweet from March comparing police officers to terrorists, which came after the death of Stephon Clark, a man who was killed by police in Sacramento.

One woman at the city council meeting told NBC Charlotte she is hoping the city holds Mayfield accountable for her actions.

"I hope that she realizes our families are real. They're not just something they can talk about behind a screen and a keyboard and I hope that she's accountable," said the woman.

Mayfield did not address the women at the meeting.

