Florence Republican served South Carolina since 1981, chaired Senate Finance Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The most powerful man in South Carolina government has passed. Senator Hugh Leatherman died at his home at age 90. The Republican Senator, representing Florence and Darlington Counties, had been receiving hospice care at home after a diagnosis of inoperable cancer.

As Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Leatherman controlled the Legislature's purse strings. He also served on State Ethics; Labor, Commerce and Industry; Rules; Transportation; and Interstate Cooperation committees.

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said, "Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We're grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family."

From the Leatherman Family pic.twitter.com/RTUJIupSE0 — Hugh Leatherman (@HughKLeatherman) November 12, 2021

In an interview with WLTX on October 22, GOP Strategist Dave Wilson called Leatherman a "legend among South Carolina politics."

Wilson went on to say that Leatherman is responsible for many of the industries that have set up business in South Carolina, including Boeing and Volvo. The deepening of the Charleston Harbor can also be attributed to the Senator who secured the funding for the project in 2011.

Born in Lincoln County, North Carolina, Leatherman graduated NC State University with a degree in civil engineering. Leatherman was first elected to public office as a member of the Quinby, South Carolina, town council in 1967. He served on council until 1976 before running for the SC Senate in 1981 as a Democrat.

During his first term in the Senate, he became chairman of the legislative Highway Oversight Committee.

In 1986, he ran as a Democrat for governor, winning about 9 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, finishing last.

In 1994, Leatherman switched parties, following other southern Democrats in the "Republican Revolution." That year, he also created and led the Senate Republican caucus.

Senator Leatherman was a larger than life presence through his public service to South Carolina.



Jennifer and I offer our sincerest condolences to his family. He will be missed. — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) November 12, 2021

In 2001, he convinced Senator Verne Smith to switch to the GOP, completing a Republican takeover of the state Senate. Leatherman became Senate Finance chairman after removing the rule that rewarded committee chairmanships based on seniority regardless of party affiliation. In 2020, South Carolina State Treasurer was quoted as saying, "nothing of importance happens in South Carolina without (Leatherman's) approval."

The Senator clashed with Republican governors throughout his tenure, most notably with Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley. Haley endorsed Leatherman's opponent in the 2016 Republican primary after she believed Leatherman prevented ethics reform in the General Assembly.

When Haley was sworn in as President Donald Trump's UN Ambassador and Henry McMaster became governor on January 24, 2017, Leatherman resigned from his leadership position in the Senate to avoid becoming the Lieutenant Governor -- a powerless position within state government. Leatherman was re-elected President Pro Tempore a few days later.

After it was announced the President Pro Tempore position would be abolished in December 2018, Leatherman's grip was loosened as he could no longer hold both Senate Finance chairman and Senate president positions.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said, "I, along with members of the entire Senate Majority Caucus, join the Leatherman family in mourning the passing of our colleague, Senator Hugh Leatherman. With four decades of service in the South Carolina State Senate, Senator Leatherman - better known to many as Mr. Chairman - will have a long legacy marked in every corner of the state and mirrored through the Senate chambers for decades to come. His warm smile, commitment to community, never-stop work ethic, and resolute focus will forever be remembered.

"We share our love, thoughts, and prayers with his dear wife Jean, children, family, friends, constituents, staff and colleagues. Godspeed, Mr. Chairman."

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus released the following statement:

"We were saddened to hear the news this morning that our colleague, State Senator Hugh Leatherman, has passed. Every member of our caucus feels incredibly privileged to have worked alongside Chairman Leatherman for a period of time in his impressive tenure in the South Carolina Senate. His wisdom and steadfast devotion to public service will be greatly missed.

"Chairman Leatherman was an effective leader, a true statesman, and an influential changemaker. He has undoubtedly left a permanent mark on South Carolina—a legacy that will long live on in the many people he inspired, the lives he touched, and the profound work he did over 40 years in office. We are sincerely grateful for all he did to make our state a better place.

"We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for Senator Leatherman’s family and loved ones."

Interim University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said, I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of South Carolina’s great leaders, Sen. Hugh Leatherman. From the South Carolina ports, to our roads, to the businesses he recruited, and to our universities, few persons have had a greater impact on our state than he has. He was a bold voice, undaunted in advancing the causes he championed, and his leadership will not be forgotten. I will never forget visiting with him in his office, seated closely in the chair to his right, listening to stories of the past and dreaming about the future. The university extends our sympathy to Jean and his loving family. May he Rest in Eternal Peace."

Senate President Harvey Peeler released the following statement:

"The people of the Pee Dee have lost a tireless advocate. The State of South Carolina has lost a legendary Senate leader. His family has lost a loving husband, father and grandfather. I have lost a friend and colleague spanning four decades beginning when we both were first elected to the Senate in 1980.

"Hugh Leatherman’s impact on the State of South Carolina cannot be overstated.

"No one worked harder or longer hours than the Senator from Florence. His detailed knowledge of the state budget was unmatched. His imprint on the State of South Carolina is firmly fixed, not only in history, but the future as well.

"Donna and I and the entire Peeler family thank Jean and her family for sharing Hugh with us, and we pray for the Lord’s peace in the days ahead. "

Former Congressman and Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham released the following statement regarding the passing of South Carolina Senator Hugh Leatherman:

“Today, South Carolina lost a giant. Senator Leatherman spent his entire adult life fighting for our state and the people of Florence County and we are all better off because of his service. Few people have had a more positive impact on South Carolina than Hugh Leatherman. He was more than just an ambassador for the Palmetto State; he lived the values that everyone in public service should strive to uphold: compromise, bipartisanship, and putting people over politics.

My deepest sympathies are with the entire Leatherman family, his Senate colleagues, and the people of Florence County. May his remarkable legacy live on forever.”

Governor Henry McMaster issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Hugh Leatherman:

"A powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people has left us. For over fifty years, Hugh Leatherman poured his life into our state and we are the better for it. He loved his work and kept his word. He never quit. We will miss him. May God bless him and his family."

US Senator Lindsey Graham said, "Senator Leatherman was a giant in the South Carolina Senate. When it came to the needs of South Carolina – from the mountains to the sea and everywhere in between – he was always at the forefront of breakthrough change.

“He had a statewide perspective that served South Carolina well. His leadership was indispensable in recruiting Boeing to South Carolina, and he was a great champion of the Port of Charleston.

“Senator Leatherman loved his hometown and the Pee Dee. He was the most effective voice for his region of the state one could have ever imagined. He was a tireless advocate always focused on building for a stronger and better future.

“Senator Leatherman was a leader. He was a great friend and a kind and caring man. His leadership, mentorship, and steady hand will be missed.

“My thoughts are with his wife and his family during this difficult time. Today, South Carolina has lost a legend.”

SC Senator Mia McLeod, a Democrat representing District 22, said in a release, “Sen. Leatherman was a powerful force in our state and we will miss him dearly. What I loved most about him is that he cared. He listened. He had compassion and empathy for ALL of the people of this state…Republicans and Democrats alike. True Statesmen like him seem to be a rarity in politics today.

"I can remember conversations we had about the funding needs and challenges of my Senate district. He always listened, engaged, and found a way to help.

"During the height of the pandemic when we returned to the Senate Chamber for session (before vaccines), he and I sat in the balcony to protect ourselves from COVID-19 exposure on the Senate floor. He would often ask me how I was doing and remind me to take care of myself. We’d talk about the issues and challenges facing our state, as well as the pandemic’s impact on everyday people.

"His willingness to work across party lines to help all South Carolinians is what I will miss most. Prayers for his family, the SC Senate, and our entire state. May he rest in Eternal Peace.”