President Biden, First Lady to visit North Carolina on Friday

The President and First Lady will travel to Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Fort Liberty on Friday.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit North Carolina on Friday, the White House announced Saturday.

The President and First Lady will travel to Rocky Mount, North Carolina to discuss career-connected learning and workforce training programs preparing students for the workforce in North Carolina.

They will also travel to Fort Liberty to meet with service members and their families, as well as deliver remarks at an event in support of Joining Forces , the First Lady's initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans said was a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members.

The change was part of a broad Department of Defense initiative, motivated by the 2020 George Floyd protests, to rename military installations that had been named after Confederate soldiers.

