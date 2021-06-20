President Biden to visit Raleigh Thursday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

The White House said the President will travel to North Carolina to highlight the ease of vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Biden will travel to Raleigh Thursday, June 24 to encourage COVID-19 vaccination, the White House confirmed Sunday.

According to a White House release, the President will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

The announcement comes roughly two weeks short of the President's goal to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

Vice President Harris also spoke in Atlanta Friday advocating for the vaccine amid low clinic turnout numbers in the state.

On June 10, Governor Roy Cooper announced the state would launch million-dollar cash drawings for North Carolina residents who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.