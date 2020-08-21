x
President Trump to visit North Carolina Monday

The White House confirmed President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump will be in Asheville as the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be in Asheville, North Carolina Monday as the Republican National Convention gets started in Charlotte. 

According to White House spokesman Peter Hoffman, the president, as well as Ivanka Trump and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue will tour a Farmers to Families Food Box program site and discuss their support for the agriculture industry. 

It's unclear if Trump will travel to Charlotte at this time. NBC News reported Thursday that Trump or Vice President Mike Pence could come to Charlotte at some point next week to speak to the 300-plus delegates in a private setting. The White House has confirmed that Trump won't accept the nomination for re-election in Charlotte. 

A report from the North State Journal said Trump will tour Flavor First Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Million to build food boxes that are placed in refrigerated trucks and delivered to families in need. 

