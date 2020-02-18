WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump says he's coming to South Carolina for a visit next week.

Trump made the surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon while getting ready to leave Joint Base Andrews in Washington.

The timing of the visit is interesting, as South Carolina will be a focus for Democrats next week. On Tuesday, the Democratic contenders will be at a debate in Charleston. Then on Saturday voters will cast ballots in the South Carolina Democratic primary.

Trump didn't have specifics on when the visit will take place, saying details are still being worked out, but hinted it might be the day before the Democratic primary in the state.

"Look we have a big voice and we might as well use it," President Trump said.

The primary is now considered crucial as Democrats continue to search for a front-runner. Polls months ago showed former Vice-President Joe Biden winning easily, but the race has narrowed dramatically especially after Biden's poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

RELATED: Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire, cements Democrats top 2

Trump's last visit to South Carolina was on October 24 of last year, when he came to Benedict College to discuss his administration's work on criminal justice reform. He also came in June of 2018 to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster during his re-election campaign.

RELATED: President Trump touts criminal justice reform in speech in Columbia

Trump won South Carolina by 14 percentage points in 2016. The state has not voted for a Democrat in the presidential race since 1976.