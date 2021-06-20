President Joe Biden to visit North Carolina

President Biden is coming to North Carolina to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden will visit Raleigh on Thursday to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House announced President Biden's travel plans in a release Sunday morning. He is expected to arrive in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and visit a mobile vaccination unit to meet frontline workers just before 5 p.m. He'll deliver his remarks highlighting the importance of getting a vaccine at 5:15 p.m., according to White House officials.

Biden is expected to encourage vaccinations and highlight mobilized grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts, according to White House officials.