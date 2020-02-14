CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be hosting a campaign rally in Charlotte the night before the Super Tuesday primary in North Carolina.

Trump's presidential campaign announced the event Friday evening. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Bojangles Coliseum.

The following day voters in 14 states, including North Carolina, will cast votes in the presidential primary.

South Carolina voters will be voting in a democratic primary on Saturday, February 29. There is no republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year.

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders is hosting a presidential campaign event in Charlotte Friday. Michael Bloomberg was in Charlotte, where he picked up an endorsement from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Trump visited Charlotte earlier this month, where he spoke at a summit at Central Piedmont Community College.

Trump's last public rally in North Carolina was in September ahead of the special election for District 9, in which Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared in support of Dan Bishop.

Tickets for the March 2 event at Bojangles Coliseum are free but are limited to two tickets per registrant. They can be reserved on the campaign's website.

