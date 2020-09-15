President Trump to visit Fayetteville Saturday, making 4th visit to NC in a month

President Trump is set to host a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be making his fourth campaign visit to North Carolina in a month in his visit to Fayetteville Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Trump is set to host a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Fayetteville Regional Airport. The campaign visit is listed as a “General Admission” event and doors are expected to open at 3 p.m.

Trump was at Mills River in the North Carolina mountains and at the National Republican Convention in Charlotte Aug. 24. He also was in Wilmington where he toured the Battleship North Carolina and designated Wilmington a WWII Heritage City.

Trump also visited Winston-Salem last week.

